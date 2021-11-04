By Trend

The transit potential of Azerbaijan will increase with the opening of the Zangazur corridor, Deputy Chairman - Head of the Central Office of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) Tahir Budagov told reporters, Trend reports on Nov. 4.

According to Budagov, Azerbaijanis all over the world are preparing to celebrate a significant day in the history of their homeland - victory day.

"Today's discussions are devoted to the development of the economy after the victory [in the second Karabakh war]. The liberation of Karabakh is not only the restoration of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, but also a process aimed at the development of our economy. Therefore, reports on the planned activities that will be held in the near future will be heard. Azerbaijan does not have direct access to the world's oceans, but thanks to the far-sighted activities of President Ilham Aliyev, our country holds an important place in world trade as a logistics center. The transit potential of Azerbaijan will increase with the opening of the Zangazur corridor. This will also contribute to the rapid development of Azerbaijan and its strengthening in the region," Budagov said.



