By Trend

Erika Olson, the newly appointed Deputy Assistant Secretary of State in the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs at the US Department of State, will travel to Azerbaijan, Armenia and Georgia to promote regional cooperation and discuss bilateral issues, Trend reports citing US embassy in Azerbaijan.

While in Yerevan, DAS Olson will participate in a regional Chiefs of Mission meeting in November 2-4, joining US Ambassador to Armenia Lynne M. Tracy, US Ambassador to Georgia Kelly C. Degnan, and US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Lee Litzenberger, as well as Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations Andrew Schofer and USAID Deputy Assistant Administrator Alexander Sokolowski.

The participants will engage in internal discussions as well as informational meetings with representatives of the Armenian government and civil society. Most recently, US Embassy Baku and US Embassy Tbilisi hosted regional Chief of Mission meetings in 2019 and 2018, respectively.

