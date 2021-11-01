By Trend

Some 27,000 mines and unexploded munitions were found in Azerbaijan’s territories liberated from Armenian occupation [in the 2020 Second Karabakh War] since November 10, 2020 [when trilateral statement was signed between Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders on ending the war] to October 31, 2021, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency.

According to the agency, in the reporting period, 10,200 antipersonnel mines, 4,329 anti-tank mines and 12,436 unexploded munitions were detected in Tartar, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil and Zangilan districts.

As to date, 5,944 hectares of the liberated territories of Azerbaijan have been cleared from mines and unexploded munitions.

