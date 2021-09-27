By Trend

The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan has shared footage dedicated to the Day of Remembrance [of Azerbaijani martyrs who sacrificed their lives for liberating Azerbaijani territories from Armenian occupation in the 2020 Second Karabakh War], marked on September 27, Trend reports citing the ministry.

The footage is called "Heroic Chronicle".

In accordance with President Ilham Aliyev’s order dated December 2, 2020, September 27 is marked annually as the Day of Remembrance in Azerbaijan.

