A series of events in memory of Azerbaijani soldiers, officers and civilians, who died during the 44-day Patriotic War for the liberation of the country’s lands from Armenia's occupation, is being held across Azerbaijan on Remembrance Day (September 27), Azertag has reported.

The memory of the martyrs has been honored in the religious sites operating in Azerbaijan - the Heydar and Tazapir Mosques, the Holy Myrrhbearers Cathedral, the synagogue of European Jews in Baku, the Juma Mosque in Aghdam, the temple of Khudavang in Kalbajar, the Aghoghlan temple in Lachin, the Yukhari Govharagha mosque in Shusha, as well as in other mosques, churches and synagogues.

Prayers were read for the martyrs who gave their lives for Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and for the establishment of peace in the country and in the whole world.

The memory of the martyrs was honored with a minute of silence, and prayers were offered in the Juma Mosque in Azerbaijan’s Aghdam region. With the participation of the religious leaders of Barda and Aghdam, namaz and prayers were offered.

Prayers are being offered at the ceremony with the participation of Chairman of the Caucasian Muslims Office Allahshukur Pashazade at the Baku Tazapir Mosque.

Moreover, with respect to Remembrance Day, trips to the Khudavang monastery complex were organized for members of the Albano-Udi Christian community, representatives of the public, and the media. Representatives of the community performed religious rituals in the monastery and offered prayers for the souls of martyrs.

Moreover, the Holy Myrrhbearers Cathedral in Baku held a ceremony of commemoration of the 2020 Second Karabakh War martyrs. The service in memory of the martyrs was led by Archpriest Leonid Miltykh.

A number of other events are planned to be held on Remembrance Day.

The Azerbaijani public visits the graves of martyrs in the second Honorary Alley in Baku and offers prayers for their souls.

Azerbaijan's national flag will be projected on a number of buildings, including the Heydar Aliyev Center and the Flame Towers in the evening. The Heydar Aliyev Foundation's public association Regional Development will hold commemorative events.

The country's central and local executive authorities will organize a number of events on this occasion. Commemorative ceremonies will also be organized abroad.

As a sign of deep respect for the soldiers and officers who gave their lives for Azerbaijan's territorial integrity, September 27 is marked as Remembrance Day under President Ilham Aliyev's relevant decree. The decree was signed on December 2, 2020.

Representatives of different peoples and confessions, living for centuries in an atmosphere of peace in Azerbaijan, participated in a 44-day Second Karabakh War to ensure the territorial integrity of the country and to restore justice. The Karabakh war once again demonstrated the solidarity of Azerbaijani society.

Some 2,907 servicemen were martyred in the 44-day war and seven are missing.

