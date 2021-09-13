By Trend

The Naval Forces of Azerbaijan held an event dedicated to the completion of the exercises of Azerbaijani and Turkish underwater offence and defense groups, Trend reports on Sept.13 citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

According to the ministry, the Commander of the Azerbaijan Naval Forces, Rear Admiral Subhan Bakirov speaking at the event noted that the tasks assigned during the exercises were successfully and professionally carried out by the servicemen of the two fraternal countries.

Presenting honorary diplomas and valuable gifts to the distinguished servicemen, Bakirov wished them greater success in the future service.

The main objective of joint exercises with the participation of the armies of the two fraternal countries was to improve the interoperability of the units during combat operations, to ensure coordination while carrying out special tasks, as well as to develop professionalism and unit management skills.

