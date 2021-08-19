By Vafa Ismayilova

Under the 2021 combat training plan approved by Azerbaijan's Defence Minister Zakir Hasanov, tactical and special exercises are conducted with military units and units of the engineer troops, the Defence Ministry reported on August 19.

During the exercises, in areas with difficult terrain, passages for movement of military personnel and military equipment are opened in the engineer obstacles established by the imaginary enemy, column road is laid, and bridges are built through water barriers.

Military engineers successfully fulfill the tasks assigned in the tactical exercises.

