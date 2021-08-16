By Trend

Armenia's failure to comply with its obligations impedes the restoration of peace in the region, Azerbaijani political expert Elchin Mirzabeyli told Trend.

“Azerbaijan proposes to sign a peace treaty, but Armenia by various provocations is trying to aggravate the situation, create the appearance of a conflict situation in the region and a pretext for the intervention of third forces,” Mirzabeyli said.

The expert pointed out that in an interview with CNN Turk TV, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said: "I have repeatedly stated that we want a peace agreement with Armenia. Let Armenia and Azerbaijan recognize each other's territorial integrity and begin the process of delimitation, i.e. demarcation of borders. But we have not received a positive response from Armenia yet. It seems that Armenia is not ready for this or is opposed to it. I said that it would be a huge blunder and that they would regret it. Because we do not have to keep this proposal on the table forever."

”Provocations against Azerbaijan, committed in different directions, will be severely suppressed, and the results of the 44-day war will be strengthened,” said the expert.

“The Armenian Church, the diaspora, radical nationalist organizations that use terror as a means in their activities are putting pressure on sane people in Armenia who want to establish normal relations with their neighbors. That is why the Armenian society was unable to recognize the new reality in the region in a timely manner and created some kind of myth for itself. And now, after this myth has been dispelled to smithereens, it is in a state of severe psychological shock,” Mirzabeyli said.

He said that the Armenian writer and public-political figure Vardges Petrosyan, who called for normal relations with neighbors and an end to the war, was killed in 1994 at the entrance of his house.

According to Mirzabeyli, the terror in the Armenian Parliament in 1999 against the politicians who maintained peace with Azerbaijan, other similar crimes frightened those who want to tell the truth in the Armenian society.

“In Armenia, sane people are under constant pressure,” the political scientist noted.

According to Mirzabeyli, those who are trying to re-arm the capitulating country, "inspire" it to continue the aggressive policy and to fail to comply with the obligations, play their negative role as well.

“All this hinders the restoration of sustainable peace in the region,” the political scientist noted.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz