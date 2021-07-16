By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijan has filed a criminal case into the mine blast that killed a civilian in western Goygol region on July 14, the Prosecutor-General's Office has reported.

Goygol region resident Ramal Ojagguliyev, 31, was killed by a mine while grazing animals in a pasture.

"A criminal case was initiated in Goygol region prosecutor's office under Article 120.2.4 (murder committed with special cruelty or in a dangerous way) and other articles. An investigation [into the case] is currently underway," the report added.

It underlined that the incident took place in the area called Purple Plateau located between Goygol region and liberated Kalbajar region, which was considered to be a mined territory between the Azerbaijani army's battle positions and the positions of the Armenian troops before the 44-day war.

The highest peak of Goygol region is located in the Murov mountain range. Azerbaijani troops liberated from Armenia's occupation the Murov peak in the Murov mountain range on September 27, 2020.

Over 140 Azerbaijanis have been killed or injured in the explosion of mines planted by Armenians in Azerbaijan’s formerly-occupied regions since the end of the war in autumn 2020 that saw Azerbaijan liberate most of its territories in and around the Karabakh region.

Azerbaijan has warned its citizens against traveling to the formerly-occupied territories without permission, citing land mine threats. It should be noted that Nuru Nuriyev was detained back in February for attempting to visit these territories.

On June 12, Armenia submitted to Azerbaijan mine maps for Aghdam, and on July 3 mine maps for Fuzuli and Zangilan. The mine maps show that Armenian planted 97,000 mines in Aghdam and 92,000 mines in Fuzuli and Zangilan.

