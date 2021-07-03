By Trend

The Azerbaijan Media Development Agency’s project to support online media entities is an innovation in the country, Executive Director of the Azerbaijan Media Development Agency Ahmad Ismayilov said at a press conference today, Trend reports on July 2.

“So far, such contests have not been held and for the first time a campaign was organized to support the media that operate in the field of sports,” Ismayilov said.

“These contests are held in a completely new format and based on new rules,” the executive director said. “Requirements and rules for media entities were announced in advance and completely renewed.”

“Previously, such a competition among online media outlets was not held, so it cannot be considered a continuation of the old tradition,” Ismayilov said. “The newspaper contest was held in a completely different format. As opposed to the previous traditions, the directions of the expenses of the project will be strictly controlled."

