By Trend

Director of the Baku Network expert platform Gulnara Mammadzade met with Executive Director of the Valdai Discussion Club Nadezhda Lavrentieva in Moscow, Trend reports.

The Foundation for Development and Support of the Valdai Discussion Club and the Expert Council of Baku International Policy and Security Network are partners, a cooperation agreement was signed in November 2016.

Representatives of the Baku Network have repeatedly taken part in large-scale events of the Valdai Club. In October 2019, Gulnara Mammadzade moderated a special session on the sidelines of the 16th Annual Meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club.

Currently, preparations for the next meeting are on the way. The meeting is traditionally attended by the heads of state and the world intellectual elite.

Nadezhda Lavrentieva and Gulnara Mammadzade expressed a reciprocal wish for the further participation of Azerbaijani experts in the events of the Valdai Club and discussed other issues in the field of expert cooperation.

