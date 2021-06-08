By Trend

‘Protocol on cooperation in the field of vocational education between governments of Azerbaijan and Turkey’ was approved at the extraordinary meeting of Azerbaijani Parliament, Trend reports on June 8 referring to a source in the parliament.

The protocol will open up new opportunities for students from both countries.

So, the protocol envisages creating two new institutions on the basis of two vocational education institutions in Azerbaijan for the implementation of vocational training with the support of the Turkish Ministry of National Education.

In the future institutions, which will be created according to the most modern requirements, such specialties as information technology, accommodation and travel services, furniture and interior design, fashion design technologies, food and beverage services will be taught. Specialists will be trained in the areas of great demand.

According to the source, changes can be made in these areas by agreement of the parties.

The protocol, consisting of 15 points, reflects the provisions on admission to these institutions, legal status, documents on education, personnel, obligations of the parties, and other issues.

The protocol was signed for 5 years. If one of the parties doesn’t send a written notification of the intention to terminate the protocol through diplomatic channels 6 months before its expiration, the document will be automatically extended for another 5 years.

Those who graduate from the institutions will obtain two diplomas in accordance with the national legislation of Azerbaijan and Turkey. The parties will mutually recognize the diploma, transcript, certificate, and other documents issued by these institutions.

The graduates will be able to freely engage in professional activities in the labor markets of both countries It also creates opportunities for the provision of general diplomas in the future.

