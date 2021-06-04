By Trend

Azerbaijani Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov called on Armenia to hand over minefield maps of the liberated territories, Trend reports citing Bayramov’s tweet.

“Deeply saddened to learn that 3 Azerbaijani civilians, including 2 journalists have been killed in a landmine blast in Kalbajar district of #Azerbaijan,” Bayramov wrote.

“We call on Armenia to hand over minefield maps. Every day they continue to refuse this request, more lives are endangered!” he added.

Employees of Azerbaijan's AzTV channel and AZERTAC news agency were killed as a result of the mine explosion in Kalbajar district, a source in AZTV said on June 4.

--

