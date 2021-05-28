By Trend

The governor of the US Oklahoma state, Kevin Stitt, signed a declaration on the occasion of the 103rd anniversary of the founding of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic (ADR), Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Embassy in the US.

The declaration speaks of the proclamation of the ADR on May 28, 1918, and the restoration of Azerbaijan's independence on October 18, 1991, emphasizes the progressive steps taken by independent Azerbaijan, assessed the partnership of Azerbaijan with the US, including the state of Oklahoma.

The document says that 2021 marks the 18th anniversary of Azerbaijan's cooperation with Oklahoma within the framework of a public-private partnership program that covers such areas as the economy, oil, natural gas and agriculture.

In 2021, Azerbaijan marked the 27th anniversary of its partnership with NATO and provides the US with constant support and assistance in the fight against terrorism.

The declaration noted that Azerbaijan was the first among the Muslim states to grant women the right to vote and implemented a number of progressive measures.

“Azerbaijan, as a result of its commitment to peace, prosperity, security and stability, has become a leading country in the region, which creates opportunities in various fields. Azerbaijan is a close friend, ally and partner of Oklahoma,” the document reads.

“Azerbaijan has been cooperating since 2003 with the United States National Guard within the partnership program. Within this cooperation, a dialogue is conducted with the relevant structures of Azerbaijan, and an exchange of experience and practical projects with NATO forces is carried out,” the declaration reads.

“An agricultural forum with Azerbaijan was held in Oklahoma in 2019. In 2020, a joint program was established between Oklahoma State University and the Azerbaijan State Agrarian University, which enables Azerbaijani students to study in this state. The possibility of further cooperation with Oklahoma in such areas as the use of renewable energy sources, agriculture, including animal husbandry, and others is currently being considered,” the document added.