3 April 2021 12:00 (UTC+04:00)
52
A new print edition of the AZERNEWS online newspaper was released on 3 April.
The new edition includes articles: TAP transports first 1 bcm of Azerbaijan's natural gas to Europe; Zhara Music Festival to mark its fifth anniversary; MoD: Armenian allegations on positions surrounded in Lachin unfounded; Baku praises partnership with ICESCO etc.
AZERNEWS is an associate member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).
The online newspaper is available at www.azernews.az.