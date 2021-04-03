A new print edition of the AZERNEWS online newspaper was released on 3 April.

The new edition includes articles: TAP transports first 1 bcm of Azerbaijan's natural gas to Europe; Zhara Music Festival to mark its fifth anniversary; MoD: Armenian allegations on positions surrounded in Lachin unfounded; Baku praises partnership with ICESCO etc.

AZERNEWS is an associate member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).

The online newspaper is available at www.azernews.az.