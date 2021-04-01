By Trend

The creator of the Bayraktar TB2 unmanned aerial vehicles that played an important role in the victory in the Patriotic War, the technical director of Baykar Savunma, the son-in-law of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Selcuk Bayraktar arrived in Azerbaijan, himself announced this on his Twitter page, Trend reports.

"Greetings to all from Jan Azerbaijan! Today in Baku we visited the grave of the late Heydar Aliyev, our martyrs. May the souls of our martyrs rest. Together we breathed in the wonderful air of our brotherhood. Long live the Azerbaijani-Turkish brotherhood!," he wrote.

