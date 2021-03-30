By Trend

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi within the 9th ministerial conference "Heart of Asia - Istanbul Process" in Uzbekistan’s Dushanbe city, Trend reports with reference to the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting, the sides discussed issues of bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Pakistan, including the prospects for establishing ties between SOCAR and Pakistani companies, as well as bilateral cooperation in the field of civil aviation.

Stressing the importance of expanding economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Pakistan, the ministers noted the importance in this regard of the next meeting of the intergovernmental commission on trade and economy, which will be held in Baku.

The FMs of both side also noted the importance of the development of inter-parliamentary relations.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

