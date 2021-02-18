By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy weather is expected in Baku on February 19. Rain is expected in some places at night.

North-west wind will be followedby the south wind in the afternoon.

The temperature will be +0 °C and -1 °C at night, +3-5 °C in the daytime on the Absheron peninsula and 0 °C at night, +3-5 °C in the daytime in Baku, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will rise from 765 mm Hg to 770 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make 70-80 percent.

The weather will be rainy and snowy in the mountainous and foothill regions. It will be foggy in some places. West wind will blow.

The temperature will be -3 °C and +2 °C at night, +5-8 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be -5°C and -10 °C at night, 0°C and -5 °C in the daytime.

As for the medical and meteorological forecast, weak fluctuations of meteorological factors are expected in the Absheron Peninsula on February 19, which is mainly favorable for weather-sensitive people.

---

