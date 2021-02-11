By Aisha Jabbarova

Azerbaijani law-enforcers detained six civilians for travelling to the newly-liberated Khojavend and Fuzuli districts without permission amid frequent mine explosions in these areas, the Interior Ministry told local media on February 10.

All six are residents of Aghjabadi district.

Over 100,000 mines were planted in Azerbaijan's liberated lands during Armenia's three-decade-occupation and Armenia has refused to share the maps of these mines.

Azerbaijan's Prosecutor-General's Office said on February 9 that 14 citizens - of them nine civilians - died in mine explosions in the newly-liberated territories since the signing of the Karabakh peace deal on November 10. The number of injured in these incidents is 52 so far.

Earlier, the government agencies warned the citizens against visiting these lands due to the frequency of mine explosions.

The passage of civilians to the liberated Azerbaijani territories without relevant permission on the roads bypassing checkpoints poses a threat to their life and health, the Interior Ministry said.

The ministry urged citizens not to endanger their lives by visiting the liberated lands.

President Ilham Aliyev on 4 February also warned citizens against visiting the newly-liberated lands. He said that mine clearance was the first stage in the process to return Azerbaijani IDPs to their homes, adding that the process will take some time.

Azerbaijan liberated around 300 villages, city centres, settlements and historic Shusha city in the war that lasted from September 27 and November 10. Other Armenian-occupied districts - Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin - returned to Azerbaijan's control after the singing of the Russian-brokered Karabakh peace deal on November 10.