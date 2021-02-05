By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan’s Food and Safety Agency has suspended the import of poultry and poultry products from some regions of India, Wales and Germany, the agency has reported.

The Agency’s decision has to do with the epizootic situation in the world based on information from the World Organization for Animal Health to protect against infectious animal diseases that may enter Azerbaijan’s territory from other countries.

According to the information, a highly pathogenic disease “bird flu” has been reported in the Indian Maharashtra and Gujarat states, Wales’ Anglesey island and Germany’s Bavaria federal state.

In this regard, the Agency has imposed temporary import restrictions on all types of live birds and poultry products from abovementioned territories.

Meanwhile, an appeal has been made to Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee to take relevant measures to strengthen control over vehicles arriving and passing through Azerbaijan from India, Wales and Germany.

Earlier, the Agency imposed a temporary ban on the import of poultry from some territories of Bulgaria, Korea, Ukraine, Germany, Northern Ireland, Poland, Romania, Iran, Sweden, Vietnam and Iraq into Azerbaijan after the World Organization for Animal Health’s warning.

The Azerbaijani Food Safety Agency was established in 2017 and is a central executive authority, which oversees the regulation of food safety standards, risk assessment, official registration of food products and their packaging materials, issue of food safety certificates to exported food products. It is also responsible for state control over food safety and protection of rights of food product consumers at all stages of the food supply chain, including food production, supply, packaging, storage, transportation and trading, use in catering and service sector, utilization and disposal as well as implementation and regulation of state policy in the aforementioned areas.

