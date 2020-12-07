By Trend

The spokesman for Iran Food and Drug Administration Kianoush Jahanpour said that the first Iranian coronavirus vaccine has been developed with inactivated virus vaccines technology.

“The other two Iranian vaccines are developing with (mRNA) technology," Jahanpour said in a statement published on his Twitter account.

He went on to say that Iranian mRNA vaccines are in the animal and pre-clinical study phase, and should probably reach the clinical phase soon.

"The first Iranian COVID-19 vaccines succeeded in obtaining the Ethics Code from the National Committee for Research Ethics," he tweeted.

Iran's Health Minister Saeed Namaki recently announced that Iran will soon be recognized as one of the leading countries in the field of manufacturing the coronavirus vaccine.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz