By Vafa Ismayilova

The process of involving local and foreign companies in the construction of the Ahmadbayli-Fuzuli-Shusha highway has been completed in order to finish in a short time in accordance with the schedule, Spokesman for the Azerbaijani State Agency of Automobile Roads Anar Najafli said in an exclusive interview with Trend.

The project of a new highway leading to Shusha has been conditionally divided into five parts. As the main force, the personnel and equipment of the Azerbaijani State Agency of Automobile Roads are currently carrying out construction work throughout the project.

In addition, two Turkish and one local construction company with experience in the construction of roads in areas with difficult terrain are involved in the project.

On November 17, President Aliyev signed an order on measures for the design and construction of the Ahmadbayli-Fuzuli-Shusha highway. Under the decree, 50 million manats ($29.4 million) are initially allocated to the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads to design and construct the road.

The total length of the road will be 101.5 km, and its total width will be 37.7 metres. The main part of the new highway will consist of 4 lanes of 21.5 width. The project also envisages the constructin of a reserve lane with an additional wide driveway in each direction.

The new highway will pass through liberated Fuzuli, Khojavand and Khojaly regions, starting from the section of M6 road, passing through the village of Ahmadbayli in Fuzuli region. The highway will cover over 20 settlements in the regions, including Fuzuli and Shusha.

On November 10, Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia signed a trilateral peace agreement to end the Nagorno-Karabakh war.

The Russia-brokered agreement signed by Azerbaijan and Armenia to end fighting and work towards a comprehensive solution was hailed by President Ilham Aliyev as a victory for his country and a defeat for Armenia.

During its 44-day counter-offensive operations between September 27-November 10, the Azerbaijani army liberated several cities and nearly 300 of its settlements and villages as well as some strategic heights from the occupation of Armenian forces.

Ninety-eight Azerbaijani civilians have been killed and hundreds of others have been injured in Armenia's armed attacks.

About 20 per cent of Azerbaijan's territory – including Nagorno-Karabakh and seven adjacent regions – had been under Armenian occupation for nearly three decades.

Armenia failed to implement four UN Security Council resolutions that urged the immediate and unconditional withdrawal of the invading forces from the occupied territories.

