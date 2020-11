By Trend

A statement on a complete cessation of fire and all hostilities in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict was signed by three parties, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said.

The main issue is that this agreement must be fulfilled by Armenia, sadi Cavusoglu.

"We hope that Armenia will fulfill the reached agreement [with Azerbaijan]," he said.

