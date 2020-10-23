By Trend

Azerbaijan is waging a war not only in the trenches but also in the information space, MP of Azerbaijan Arzu Naghiyev told Trend.

“The Azerbaijani media are working brilliantly in the information space. The evidence for this is objective and accurate information disseminated both within the country and abroad. One of the important factors is the holding of teleconferences with foreign media. The First Vice President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva in an interview with Trend News Agency also noted this. Today, thanks to the objectivity and accuracy of the Azerbaijani media, it is possible to convey the realities of Azerbaijan to the world. As First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva noted, our youth, our fellow citizens expose Armenian propaganda, bring the truth about the Armenian aggression to the international community on all available platforms,” said Naghiyev.

The MP added that the Armenians continue their provocations at the state level, spreading false information both on social networks and in the media.

“Serious efforts to prevent this have been made by the Azerbaijani media, politicians, MPs, our journalists, correspondents, and everyone who works in the media. The fact that this was also highlighted by First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva shows that in this issue the Azerbaijani state is next to the media at the level of leadership and continues to support them,” Naghiyev noted.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz