Russia's obligations under the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) apply to Armenia, but not to Nagorno Karabakh, press Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told media representatives, Trend reports with reference to Russian Vedomosti online newspaper.

"I speak about obligations and in this case, the point is namely Armenia. The Russian President has clearly and completely clarified this and delimited these two issues. The CSTO obligations don’t apply to Karabakh," Peskov said, answering the question whether Russia is ready to send military personnel to the zone of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict within CSTO.

He reminded that the countries participating in the treaty should stand up for one of the participants in case of aggression.

The spokesman also added that the reports about the spread of the conflict to the territory of Armenia proper aren’t true.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.



Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.



The fighting continued into October 2020, in the early days of which Armenia has launched missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities of Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi as well as Absheron district.



The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.



The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

