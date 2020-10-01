By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy and gloomy weather is expected in Baku on October 2. It will be foggy in some places in the morning. Mild south-east wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +12-15 °C at night, +22-25 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +12-14 °C at night, +22-24 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 764 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make 60-70 percent at night and 45-55 percent in the daytime.

The weather will be rainless in the country's regions. However, torrential rain is is expected in northern and western areas. It will be foggy in some places. East wind will blow and intensify occasionally.

The temperature will be +13-18 °C at night, +21-26 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be +4-9 °C at night, +9-13 °C in the daytime.

The day will be favorable for weather-sensitive people.

