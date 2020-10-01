By Trend

The leadership of Armenia continues to commit acts of terror against the civilian population of Azerbaijan, grossly violating the norms and principles of international law, Trend reports.

Not only Azerbaijanis, but also other citizens of the country - numerous representatives of other peoples of multinational Azerbaijan - suffer from the shelling.

On Sept. 30 during another military attack, as a result of a shell hitting the courtyard of a residential building belonging to the citizen of Azerbaijan Lyuda Ogorodnik, a utility room was destroyed in Yenikand village, Tartar district.

Within international law, the General Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan is taking appropriate measures for prosecution of the servicemen of the Armenian armed forces who have committed similar crimes against Azerbaijan and its citizens.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars and artillery on Sept. 27. Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbajiani troops managed to liberate some territories previously occupied by Armenia.

Moreover, the positions of the Armenian Armed Forces were destroyed in the direction of Azerbaijan's Agdere district and Murovdag, important heights were taken under control.

Military actions continued on Sept. 29. Azerbaijani army was able to destroy several tanks of the Armenian Armed Forces, as well as several key military facilities.

According to a statement from Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry, the Armenian armed forces have suffered heavy losses along the entire front line from Sept. 27 through Sept. 30, including tanks, armored vehicles, artillery installations, rocket launch systems, as well as command and observation posts, air defense systems, etc.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz