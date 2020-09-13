By Trend

Chairman of Azerbaijan’s Parliament Sahiba Gafarova within the framework of her visit to Turkey, met with the President of this country, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Trend reports citing the Parliament.

On September 10, the parliamentary delegation headed by Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Parliament Sahiba Gafarova made its first official visit to Turkey.

The parliamentary delegation included the Head of the Azerbaijan-Turkey Working Group on Interparliamentary Relations Ahliman Amiraslanov, Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Defense, Security and Anti-Corruption Ziyafat Asgarov, MPs Sevil Mikaiylova, Fazil Mustafa, Elshan Musaev, Tural Ganjaliyev, Head of the Parliament’s Staff Safa Mirzoyev and others officials.

