By Laman Ismayilova

Rainless and sunny weather is expected in Baku on September 2. Soft south wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +20-24 °C at night, +28-32 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported. In Baku, the temperature will be +21-23 °C at night, +30-32 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 761 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make 70-80 percent at night and 45-55 percent in the daytime.

Soft south wind will blow on Absheron beaches. Coastal water temperature will be +23-24 °C at the northern Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshagi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba beaches, +24-25 °C at Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh beaches.

The weather will be rainless The weather will be rainless during the day in the country's regions. However, rain and hail are expected in some mountainous areas. East wind will intensify in some places.

The temperature will be +17-22 °C at night, +31-36 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be +10-15 °C at night, +20-25 °C in the daytime.

On September 2, weak and moderate fluctuations of meteorological factors is expected in the Absheron Peninsula, which is mainly favorable for weather-sensitive people.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz