By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy and rainless weather is expected in Baku on August 19.South-east wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +21-23 °C at night, +28-31 °C in the daytime,the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +19-21°C at night, +28-30 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will make 755 mm Hg. Relative humidity will reach 60-75 percent at night and 35-40 percent in the daytime.

South-east wind will be followed the north-east one on Absheron beaches. Coastal water temperature will be +23-24 °C at the northern Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshagi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba beaches, +24-25 °C at Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh beaches.

The weather will be mainly rainless in the regions. However, rain and hail are expected in some foothills in the evening. It will be foggy in the mountains in the morning. East wind will blow and occasionally intensify in some places.

The temperature will be +18-22 °Cat night, +28-33 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be +7-12 °Cat night, +14-17 °C in the daytime.

