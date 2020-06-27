By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 521 new COVID-19 cases, 355 patients have recovered and six patients have died, Trend reports on June 27 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

To date, 15,890 cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in the country, 8,719 patients have recovered, 193 people have died. Currently, 6,978 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 5,646 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 461,861 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.