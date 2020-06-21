By Trend

The restrictive measures are applied in connection with the tightening of the special quarantine regime in Azerbaijan’s Baku, Sumgayit, Ganja cities, Lankaran, Yevlakh, Masalli, Jalilabad and Absheron districts from June 21 till 06:00 (GMT+4) July 5, the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers told Trend.

The spheres with limited activity during the abovementioned period are as follows:

- the activity of big shopping centers, except for grocery stores and pharmacies in these centers;

- on-site customer services in catering facilities;

- the activity of museums and exhibition halls;

- the activity of hairdressers, beauty salons and rendering of cosmetic services (including customer service in this sphere at home or in other places);

- the activity of educational institutions (except for online exams, contests and interviews);

- conducting sports competitions and outdoor games.

In accordance with Article 211 of the Azerbaijani Code on Administrative Offenses, individuals will be fined from 100 manat to 200 manat ($58-117), officials from 1,500 manat to 2,000 manat ($882-1,176) for violating the regime against the epidemic, sanitary hygiene and quarantine regime or depending on the circumstances, taking into account the identity of the person who committed the administrative offense, an administrative arrest of up to one month may be applied.

The fines from 2,000 manat to 5,000 manat ($1,176-2,941) are applied to legal entities for the abovementioned acts.

The individuals will be fined in the amount of 50 manat ($29), officials - 100 manat ($58), legal entities - 200 manat ($117) for violation of the requirements set by the relevant executive body in connection with the use of personal protective equipment, as well as in case of the continued violation of these requirements by the officials.

A person who has already had an administrative penalty for the repeated violation of this procedure before the end of the quarantine regime, envisaged by Article 211.2 of the Code, will be fined in the amount of 100 manat ($58), officials - 200 manat ($117), legal entities - 400 manat ($235).

The cases related to the administrative misconduct envisaged in the article are considered by the Foreign Ministry.

The protocols on the administrative arrest and fine of legal entities are sent to the district (city) courts.

Moreover, article 139-1 of the Azerbaijani Criminal Code envisages the criminal liability for violation of the regime against the epidemic, sanitary hygiene and quarantine regime.

So, fine worth 2,500 to 5,000 manat ($1,470-2,941) is imposed or imprisonment for up to three years is envisaged for violation of the sanitation, hygiene and quarantine regime that led to the spread of the disease or provoked a real threat.

If similar acts carelessly lead to the death of a person or other severe consequences, then punishment in the form of imprisonment from three to five years is envisaged.

