By Ayya Lmahamad

The volume of Azerbaijan’s electricity exports increased by 2.7 million kWh year-on-year in May, amounting to 21.7 million kWh, the Ministry of Energy’s press service reported on June 10.

The country also increased by 8.6 million kWh its electricity imports that reached 17,5 million kWh.

At the same time, electricity production in the reporting period amounted to 1.8 billion kWh, with a decrease by 17.5 million kWh, compared to same period in 2019.

Moreover, in January-May 2020, electricity production in the country increased by 51.1 million kWh compared to the same period last year and amounted to 10,7 billion kWh.

During the reporting period, electricity generation increased by 200.8 million kWh at thermal power plants to 10,1 billion kWh, compared to the same period previous year.

Likewise, electricity production at hydro power plants decreased by 150,5 million kWh and amounted to 549.0 million kWh.

At wind power plants was generated 45.1 million kWh of electricity, as well as 18.1 million kWh was generated at solar power plants and 88.7 million kWh at a solid waste incineration plant.

Furthermore, according to the ministry’s statement, electricity production for January- May was 9.6 billion kWh for JSC “Azerenergy”, 155,8 million kWh for the State Energy service of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and 990,1 million kWh for autonomous power plants.

During January- May 2020, export of electricity amounted to 522.3 million kWh, which is 113.7 million kWh less than during the same period in 2019. Imports of electricity amounted to 62.2 million kWh, with an increase of 1.1 million kWh compared to the same period last year.

