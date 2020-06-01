By Laman Ismayilova

Foggy weather is expected in Baku on June 2.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +18-21 °C at night, +25-29 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +18-20 °C at night, +27-29 °C in the daytime. Atmospheric pressure will be 755 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make up 65-75 percent at night, 40-45 percent in the daytime.

The weather in the regions will be dry tomorrow. However, lightning, occasional rain, and hail predicted in some foothills. Fog will be observed in the morning. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be +16-21 °C at night, +32-37 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be +10-15 °C at night, + 20-25 °C in the daytime.

The day is expected to be favorable for weather-sensitive people.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz