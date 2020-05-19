By Ayya Lmahamad

Minister of Health Ogtay Shiraliyev has said that Azerbaijan has taken timely and strict measures to curb the spread of novel coronavirus pandemic. He made the remarks during the 73rd World Health Assembly on COVID-19 held in the video conference format on May 18-19, the ministry reported on May 19.

"Azerbaijan has taken prompt and strict measures to curb the pandemic, as a result of which, to date only 3,274 people have been infected in the country with the population of 10 million. Of these 2,015 have recovered. The mortality rate amounts to 1.2 percent,” Shiraliyev said addressing the meeting.

The minister reminded the motto "together we are strong" voiced by President Ilham Aliyev in one of his speeches.

“I want to note that this appeal is also relevant at the international level. Only by uniting efforts, building a purposeful, well-thought-out strategy we can achieve success in the fight against the pandemic. We express our readiness to continue to cooperate with international institutions and the international community. I am convinced that the valuable ideas and proposals expressed today by the heads of delegations, heads of international organizations will contribute to our joint fight against the coronavirus," the Minister said.

Ministers from the 194 Member States of WHO and representatives of several international organizations attended the World Health Assembly. The meeting discussed measures to strengthen the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, epidemiological surveillance, quarantine regulations, good practices, organization and future activities.

During the session, the new President of the World Health Assembly, Ambassador Keva Bain, was elected.

In her turn, President of the Assembly Keva Bain noted the noted necessity of joining efforts to fight the coronavirus epidemic.

“I am convinced that we will be able to cope with today's hard realities. This will enable us to act effectively even after the COVID-19 pandemic is over, and for this we need to introduce a new way of life, redirect and maximize the available resources, as well as establish a new balance between economic, psychological and physical well-being of our societies. Yes, we have lost generations of elderly citizens and therefore we need to make even more efforts to protect those who have survived," Bain said.

