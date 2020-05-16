By Trend

Big shopping malls remain closed due to the high risk of infection in Azerbaijan, Spokesman for the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers Ibrahim Mammadov said.

Mammadov made the remark at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers, Trend reports on May 15.

“Big shopping malls include not only trade centers, but also entertainment zones,” the spokesman said. "The current restrictions remain in force due to mass gathering there. As is known, the number of infected people increases in case of softening the rules of the quarantine regime. According to the statistics, the number of infected people is still growing. Therefore, these measures are extremely important for preventing an increase in the number of the cases of infection."

