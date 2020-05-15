By Trend

The restriction related to people over 65 has been removed in Azerbaijan and these people may go outside from 00:00 (GMT+4) May 18, 2020, the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers told Trend on May 15.

The decision was made proceeding from the sanitary-epidemiological situation, the total number of infected people and the dynamics of patients' recovery.

It is necessary to take into account that the people over 65 are recommended to leave houses only in case of emergency, to avoid crowded places, to maintain social distance; it is obligatory for these people to wear medical masks.

Taking into account the sanitary and epidemiological situation in Azerbaijan related to coronavirus infection, the total number of infected people in the country and the dynamics of patients' recovery, a decision was made to remove a number of restrictions within the special quarantine regime.

