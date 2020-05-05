By Trend

The videoconferencing of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) is an indicator of the authority of Azerbaijan on the international arena, Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Parliament Sahiba Gafarova said at a meeting of the parliament held on May 5, Trend reports.

“The Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement on the “We are together against COVID-19” theme was held via videoconference on May 4.

The support of the initiative of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev by the heads of state and government of more than 40 member states, as well as the leaders of affluent international organizations, and their participation in the summit, once again show the high authority of Azerbaijan and its leader in the international arena, said the speaker.

---

