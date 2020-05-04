By Akbar Mammadov

The Prosecutor General’s Office in Azerbaijan has carried out operations in three districts to reveal irregularities related to the violation of the special quarantine regime in the country as well as irregularities during the distribution of food aid.

In a statement published in its official website on May 4, the Prosecutor General's Office reported that it has revealed irregularities by six administrative territorial representations in Sabirabad, Agjabadi and Tartar districts after receiving appeals from the district executive authorities.

The violations were related to embezzlements of aid sent to low-income families as well as issuing fake permits to go outside for certain individuals.

The Prosecutor General’s Office has revealed that Mehman Jafarov, a representative of the Sabirabad District Executive Power in Ulacali village administrative territory, and Igbal Aliyev, a representative of the district in Guruzma village administrative territory, made violations while distributing food aid sent by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and also illegally issued certificates to those who wanted to move freely, violating the rules of the quarantine regime.

Furthermore, it has been revealed that Imran Hasanov, the representative of the head of the Executive Power of Agjabadi region in Pariogullar village, Mazahir Amirahov, the representative of Aran village and his deputy Allahverdi Huseynov, knowingly added false information in the references and created conditions for different persons to leave the district area, violating the rules of special quarantine regime, by committing the fraud by abuse of position.

Shahid Mammadov, the representative of the Head of the Executive Power of Tartar region in Mamirli village, committed a similar violation.

All six officials have been dismissed and criminal proceedings have been launched in the Sabirabad, Agjabadi and Tartar district prosecutor's offices under Article 313 (fraud by abuse of position) of the Criminal Code.

In the meantime, the Prosecutor General's Office urged citizens to report similar illegal situations via "Call Center" number "961".

It should be noted that Azerbaijan appointed Kamran Aliyev as a new prosecutor general was appointed in Azerbaijan on May 1 after Zakir Garalov’s term for service expired. President Ilham Aliyev held a video conference with the newly-elected prosecutor general on the same day, urging fight against corruption, especially those in the districts amid the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

Earlier, on April 30, head of Executive Authorities of Bilasuvar District Mahir Guliyev was arrested for four months on embezzlement, abuse of power and bribery charges, consequently. Mahir Guliyev was dismissed from the post of head of the Bilasuvar district Executive Power upon presidential decree on the same day.

