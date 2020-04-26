By Trend

Azerbaijan has confirmed 28 new COVID-19 cases, 59 patients have recovered, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

So far, 1,645 infected people have been detected in Azerbaijan. Some 1,139 of them recovered, 21 people died. Some 485 people are being treated in special hospitals.

The condition of 18 people of them is severe, the condition of 25 people is assessed as moderate, and the condition of the rest is stable.

