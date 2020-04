By Trend

Over 5,100 Azerbaijani citizens from 47 countries have appealed to the Azerbaijani State Committee on Work with the Diaspora in connection with coronavirus, Chairman of the State Committee Fuad Muradov said.

Muradov made the remark in Baku at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers on April 16, Trend reports.

story will be updated

---

