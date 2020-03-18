By Trend

Baku is interested in developing diplomatic relations with many countries, Editor-in-chief of Azerbaijan’s SES newspaper, political expert Bahruz Guliyev told Trend on March 17.

Guliyev was commenting on the possible cooperation of Serbia with Armenia in military sphere.

“At the same time, Azerbaijan focuses on the foreign policy of countries with which it has established relations, including Serbia,” the expert said.

“Baku closely monitors the policy of the countries with which it cooperates, as well as observing the relations of a number of countries with Armenia,” Guliyev added. “This is extremely important in the context of further political relations.”

“In this regard, I think that if Serbia strengthens ties with Armenia, the occupier, and shows interest in military cooperation, then first of all, this cannot correspond to the spirit of cooperation with the leading country in the South Caucasus – Azerbaijan because Azerbaijan cooperates with many countries, including Serbia, in the field of economy, energy and others,” Guliyev said.

“From this point of view, the military ties of Serbia with Armenia may have a very negative impact on this cooperation," Guliyev said. “Today Armenia is isolated from a number of regional and international projects due to its aggressive policy against Azerbaijan.”

“The cooperation with a country that does not have economic power cannot be useful to Serbia,” the expert said. “Armenia’s economic resources are insignificant. The country's leadership sees the only way out of this situation in foreign aid, which includes financial donations from the diaspora.”

“In this case, Serbia’s behavior raises important questions,” the expert said. “I think that in this situation, Azerbaijan has reason to worry about the possible military cooperation between Serbia and Armenia. This makes the abovementioned aspects important. Serbia should not undermine its authority in the international political circles."

