By Trend

Azerbaijan's Ministry of Education has commented on the rumor of suspension of the educational process at the country's educational institutions.

The information is false and groundless, Jasarat Valekhov, department head of the Azerbaijan's Ministry of Education told Trend.

"If there are any changes regarding the education process, the public will be notified," he said.

False information has been spread in social networks using the logo of the Ministry of Education that holidays in general education institutions will be extended till May 31, and that all academic debts of students are canceled and they are exempted from passing exams.

---

