By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy weather is expected in Baku on March 11. It will be foggy in some places. Strong southwest wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron Peninsula will be 5-8 °C at night, 12-16 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported. In Baku, the temperature will be 6-8 °C at night, 13-15 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will drop from 766 mm to 761 mmHg. Relative humidity will reach 70-80 percent at night, 50-55 percent in the daytime.

Foggy and rainless weather is expected in country's regions. South wind will blow.

The temperature will be 4-9 °C at night, 17-22 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be 0-5 °C at night, 12-17 °C in the daytime.

As for medical and meteorological forecast, the weather will be unfavorable for weather-sensitive people.

