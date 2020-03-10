By Trend

A number of novelties are expected to be made in the activity of the Azerbaijani parliament, Safa Mirzayev, head of the office of the Azerbaijani parliament said in an interview with Azerbaijan state television AzTV, Trend reports on March 10.

Mirzayev reminded that a new chairman, deputy chairmen of the Azerbaijani parliament were elected, most of the chairmen and deputy chairmen of the parliamentary committees were changed.

“All this shows that the reforms are being carried out in the Azerbaijani parliament as in all other spheres in the country,” head of the office said. “First, the personnel reforms were conducted. Then the novelties will be made in the activity of the parliament. These novelties will apply both to the legislation, representation, control and international relations."

