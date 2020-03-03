By Laman Ismayilova

The weather will be changeable cloudy in Baku on March 4.It will be foggy in some places. South wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron Peninsula will be 5-7 °C at night, 11-14 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported. In Baku, the temperature will be 5-7 °C at night, 11-13 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 767 mmHg. Relative humidity at night will reach 70-80 percent at night, 50-55% in the daytime.

Rainless weather is expected in country's regions. East wind will blow. The temperature will be 3-8 at night, 14-19 in the daytime.

In the mountains, the temperature will range from - 2 to +3 °C at night, 5-10 °C in the daytime.

As for medical and meteorological forecast, the day will be favorable for weather-sensitive people.

