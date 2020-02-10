By Laman Ismayilova

Ecologists predict changeable cloudy weather in Baku on February 11. Snow is expected in the daytime. Northwest wind will followed by a moderate south wind in the daytime.

At night, the temperature on the Absheron Peninsula will be 0-4 °C , 2-5 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be 1-3 °C at night, 2-4°C in the daytime .

Atmospheric pressure will drop from 770 mm to 763 mmHg. Relative humidity will be 65-75 percent at night, 50-60 in the daytime.

The weather will be mainly rainless in the country's regions. Snow is also expected in some regions. It will be foggy in some places. Moderate west wind will blow.

The temperature will be 5-10°C at night, 7-12 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be 13-18 °C at night, 1-6°C in the daytime.

As for medical-meteorological forecast, meteorological factors tomorrow will be unfavorable for people sensitive to the weather.

