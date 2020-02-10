By Trend

Azerbaijan is an exemplary state where the right of citizens to elect parliament is ideally realized, a member of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia Boris Chernyshev said at a press conference in Baku, Trend reports.

The monitoring group of observers worked hard during the voting day and we want to state one fact - the fantastic organization of the work by election commissions," Russian observer said.

Chernyshev also noted the high level of awareness of the elections in Azerbaijan.

"I would like to talk about how the public awareness was increased. Together with my colleagues, I spoke with local residents and asked only one question: 'Do you know that there will be elections?' And 90 percent of respondents said that 'yes we know and want to participate'," the Russian observer said.

The Russian politician noted that voters showed an absolutely high level of turnout on the elections day.

"There were no queues, there were no moments when voters were driven away. That is, there were those people who themselves wanted to come to the polls, had this opportunity to express their opinion, and this is very good. Azerbaijan is an exemplary state where voters can exercise their rights to freely express their will," Chernyshev said.

In conclusion, the observer noted that he gives an extremely positive assessment of the election process.

The parliamentary elections of the sixth convocation were held in Azerbaijan on Feb. 9. Some 1,314 candidates were registered within the early parliamentary elections.

The candidacies of 246 people were nominated by 19 political parties, 1,057 were self-nominated, 11 - by initiative groups. Twenty-one percent accounted for female candidates while 79 percent – male candidates.

Throughout the day, 5,573 permanent polling stations operated in 125 constituencies of the country. There were 5,329,460 registered voters.

Some 883 international observers and 77,790 local observers monitored the voting process. Among the local observers, 35,152 were representatives of political parties. International observers represented 58 countries and 59 organizations.

Exit polls were conducted by AJF & Associates Inc. (US) jointly with Citizens' Labor Rights Protection League, the Rey Monitoring Center, and the French OpinionWay Research Institute together with the “Human Rights in the XXI Century – Azerbaijan” Foundation.

