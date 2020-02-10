By Trend

The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict should be resolved with the assistance of the OSCE Minsk Group and other international organizations, German observer at the early parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan, Matthias Dornfeld, said at a press conference in Baku, Trend reports.

Matthias Dornfeld wished an early resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

This issue should be resolved with the assistance of international organizations, because the people who lived in Nagorno-Karabakh want to return to their homeland, Dornfeld added.

Dornfeld noted that he also visited a polling station of the Nagorno Karabakh region.

"Most of all, I was touched by the participation of voters from Nagorno Karabakh. They told us about their hard life," the German observer said.

The parliamentary elections of the sixth convocation were held in Azerbaijan on Feb. 9. Some 1,314 candidates were registered within the early parliamentary elections.

The candidacies of 246 people were nominated by 19 political parties, 1,057 were self-nominated, 11 - by initiative groups. Twenty-one percent accounted for female candidates while 79 percent – male candidates.

Throughout the day, 5,573 permanent polling stations operated in 125 constituencies of the country. There were 5,329,460 registered voters.

Some 883 international observers and 77,790 local observers monitored the voting process. Among the local observers, 35,152 were representatives of political parties. International observers represented 58 countries and 59 organizations.

Exit polls were conducted by AJF & Associates Inc. (US) jointly with Citizens' Labor Rights Protection League, the Rey Monitoring Center, and the French OpinionWay Research Institute together with the “Human Rights in the XXI Century – Azerbaijan” Foundation.

