All conditions for voting in the parliamentary elections have been created in Azerbaijan, Director of the Spanish Foundation for Strategic and International Studies Miguel Alvarez de Eulate y Moreno told Trend Feb. 9.

This also applies to the second polling station of the 18th Narimanov-Nizami electoral district, where opportunities for free expression of the will of the citizens have also been created, he said.

“The differences between the process of elections in Spain and Azerbaijan are insignificant,” Miguel Alvarez de Eulate y Moreno said. “I appreciate the opportunity to observe the parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan.”

The parliamentary elections of the sixth convocation are being held in Azerbaijan on Feb. 9.

Some 1,314 candidates were registered within the early parliamentary elections.

The candidacies of 246 people were nominated by 19 political parties, 1,057 were self-nominated, 11 - by initiative groups.

Twenty-one percent account for female candidates while 79 percent – male candidates.

Some 5,573 permanent polling stations operate in 125 constituencies of the country.

There are 5,329,460 registered voters in the country, and 340,689 internally displaced people can vote in 573 polling stations.

Some 883 international observers and 77,790 local observers are monitoring the voting process. Among the local observers, 35,152 are representatives of political parties. International observers represent 58 countries and 59 organizations.

Exit polls are conducted by AJF & Associates Inc. (US) jointly with Citizens’ Labor Rights Protection League, the Rey Monitoring Center, and the French OpinionWay Research Institute together with the “Human Rights in the XXI Century – Azerbaijan” Foundation.

